FLETCHER — Victor C. Caven, age 71, of Fletcher, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Columbus.

Born on March 20, 1948, in Springfield, Ohio, Vic was the oldest son of the late Howard S. and Helen (Seamon) Caven. He is survived by his wife Beckyanne (Studinger) Caven, whom he married on Sept. 26, 1970.

Together they raised two children, Clay L. Caven, of Fletcher, and Cara M. Caven, of Charlotte, North Carolina. He was a loving grandfather to Mitchell Clayton Caven. Vic is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Dean and Jolynn Caven, of Fletcher.

Vic graduated in 1966 from Miami East High School, Casstown. He went to the Univeristy of Kentucky and graduated in 1970 with a B.S. in Agriculture and a Master's Degree in Meat Science. While at UK Vic was a cheerleader and a member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity and the Alpha Zeta Agricultural Fraternity. Vic was a member of the UK K Club and a lifetime member of the UK Alumni Association.

After college he returned home to the family business, and became the co-owner and operator of Caven's Meats. His love of the outdoors and hunting led him to become a conservationist. He was a member of Pheasants Forever, Duck's Unlimited and spent countless hours planting trees and conserving his own property. He was a member of Hemlock Gun Club of Piqua, the Troy Fish and Game, and a fomer member of the Kiser Lake Sportsman's Club. Vic was a founding member of the Fletcher EMS and also served on the board of directors for Upper Valley Medical Center. He was a 50 year member of Mount Olivet Lodge 226 of Christiansburg, Ohio, and the Antioch Shrine of Dayton. Vic enjoyed Wednesday's with the Golden Boys Golf Group.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main St., Fletcher, Ohio. Masonic services will be held at 7 p.m.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Dayton Children's Hospital, One Children's Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404-1815 or The Ohio State University Foundation, The James Fund For Life, 1480 W. Lane Ave., Columbus, OH 43221.

