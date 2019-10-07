OSGOOD — Victor C. Kramer, age 82, of Osgood, Ohio, died on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

He was born Jan. 2, 1937, in Cassella, to the late Frank and Rosalina (Bergman) Kramer. He married Verene P. Heitkamp on Nov. 4, 1961, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Ohio.

He is survived by children, Pamela and Marvin Kremer, of Wapakoneta, Sandra and Kevin Hartings, of Maria Stein, Anthony and Susan Kramer, of Osgood, Steven and Tonia Kramer, of Osgood, and Rebecca and John Bruns, of Maria Stein. He is also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Megan, Ryan (fiancé Lindsey Kentner) and Nathan Kremer; Hillary and Ryan, Victoria, Alexandria Lange, Tara and William Hoskins, and Mindy Hartings; Maria, Nicholas, Zachary, and John Kramer; Hannah, Natalie, and Lauren Kramer; Keaton and Conner Bruns.

He is survived by siblings and in-laws, Alvira Marchal, of Versailles, Esther Marchal, of Minster, Virginia and Ernest Poeppelman, of Yorkshire, LeRoy and Doris Kramer, of Newport, Richard and Doris Kramer, of Fort Loramie, Virginia Heitkamp, of Coldwater, and Joan and Ron Buscher, of Celina.

He is preceded in death by granddaughter, Aubrey Bruns; siblings and in-laws, Urban and Mary E. Kramer, Alvin Kramer, Alfred and Mary A. Kramer, Irma Grilliot-Fleck and Cletus Grilliot and John Fleck, Paul Marchal, Norman Marchal; Lavern Heitkamp, Florian Heitkamp, Janet and Donald Luthman.

He was a member of the St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Osgood, the St. Denis Knights of Columbus in Versailles, a life-time member of the Goat Farmer's in Yorkshire. He was employed at the Minster Machine Company. He loved spending time with his wife, family, and friends. If you didn't see him tinkering, camping, traveling, playing cards, or sharing stories with new friends, you would find him eating chocolate.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Osgood. Burial will follow mass on Wednesday at St. Martins Catholic Cemetery, Osgood.

Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, and 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster.

Memorials may be made to Do Good Restaurant and Ministry.

