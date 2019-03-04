WEST MILTON — Victoria Sue Walkup, age 76, of West Milton, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her home.

She was born on Feb. 23, 1943, to the late John Richard and Mary Katherine (Baker) Strohl in Sidney, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Kermit "Wally" Dale Walkup in 2017; and brother John M. Strohl.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving son, Christopher A. (Kimberly M.) Walkup, of West Milton; grandchildren, Jordan Foust, Chloe Walkup, and Nash Walkup; great-grandson Logan Foust; sister, Rita R. Kendall, of Fort Loramie; nieces, Pam (Mike) Pelter and family of Fott Loramie, and Jennifer Geise and family of Fort Loramie.

Victoria was a Senior Systems Analyst for Mead and was a board member of the Global Software Users Group. She also loved her family, golfing, bowling, gardening and traveling.

A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at VFW Post 7741, 7921 N. Main St., Dayton, OH 45415.

Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

