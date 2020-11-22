CARTHAGENA—Fr. Vincent Hoying, C.PP.S. of the Kansas City Province of the Missionaries of the Precious Blood died on November 17, 2020 at St. Charles Center in Carthagena, Ohio. He was 90 years old.

Fr. Vince was born near McCartyville, Ohio on February 21, 1930 to Charles and Agnes (Heckman) Hoying. He entered formation with the Society of the Precious Blood at Brunnerdale Seminary in Canton, graduated from St. Joseph's College, Rennselaer, Ohio on August 3, 1951, and made Temporary Profession on September 8, 1952. He was Definitively Incorporated as Missionary of the Precious Blood on June 1, 1957 and was ordained to the Priesthood on June 1, 1958.

After ordination, Fr. Vince completed his Tirocinium (initial training year) at St. Anthony Church in Detroit, Michigan. On August 26 he became associate pastor at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Hazard, Kentucky, and on August 29, 1962 he returned to St. Anthony Church in Detroit as associate pastor. In August of 1964, Fr. Vince joined the Vocation Office staff at Del Bufalo Seminary in Liberty, Missouri, and with the founding of the Kansas City Province in 1965, was appointed vocation director for the province.

On July 23, 1971, Fr. Vince was appointed pastor of Sacred Heart Church in Sedalia, Missouri, where he served for nine years before moving to St. Catherine Parish in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1980 to serve as pastor. In 1988 Fr. Vince began his hospital chaplaincy work at Providence Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, before resuming ministry as pastor at St. Mary Parish in Centerville, Iowa in 1991. He resumed hospital work in 1993 as chaplain of Mercy Hospital in Toledo, Ohio, and St. Rita Hospital in Lima, Ohio. Fr. Vince moved back to Sacred Heart Church in Sedalia, Missouri in 2003 as senior priest in residence. After a long active ministerial career, Fr. Vince retired on June 16, 2008, and took up residence at St. Charles Center in Carthagena, Ohio. But he continued to minister as a substitute priest for local parishes and was even appointed chaplain for the Precious Blood Sisters of Dayton in 2009. He continued to serve the Precious Blood Community and the Church until only a few months before his death. Fr. Vince was known for his compassion and genuine care for people. People were attracted by his personable and easy-going style, which enabled him to share the Good News with people who may not have otherwise been open to it. As vocation director, he was a model for many young men discerning their call to the priesthood and religious life. Many people in the parishes where he served remember him fondly.

Fr. Vince's greatest ministerial love may have been hospital chaplaincy work. He had the ability to truly be with people in their physical suffering and uncertainty and assure them of God's love and care. He spent many hours visiting hospital residents and never seemed to tire of it. Over the years, he was the face of God's compassion for many hospital patients. Fr. Vince is survived by his sister, Marcella Thieman, of Minster, Ohio, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters-in-law: Elmer (Bernadette), Br. Norbert, C.PP.S., Cletus (Mary Ruth), Virgil (Irene), Marcellus "Bud" (Barbara), infant John Marcellus Hoying, and brother-in-law, Cletus Thieman.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, November 24 at St. Charles Center with Fr. Ken Pleiman, C.PP.S. presiding. Burial will take place immediately afterward in St. Charles Cemetery with immediate family attending. The family plans to schedule a celebration of Fr. Vince's life and work at a later date.

Condolences may be left on the N.J. Hogenkamp Sons, Inc. website, http://www.hogenkampfh.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Missionaries of the Precious Blood, Kansas City Province.