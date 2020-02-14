SIDNEY — Viola Marie Fogt, 93, of Sidney, passed away at 2:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Fair Haven Shelby County Home.

She was born on May 11, 1926, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Arthur and Inez (Kies) Zimpfer. On Aug. 18, 1945, Viola married Robert Fogt, who survives.

She is also survived by four children, Sharon (Jerry) Aselage, of Wapak, Violet (Ken) Koenig, of Botkins, Jennie (Dave) Bauer, of Xenia, and Pamela (Daniel) King, of Botkins; 16 grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and sister, Alice (Norbert) Platfoot, of Sidney.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Kenneth "Bus" Zimpfer, George Zimpfer, Jennie Zimpfer, Sue Wiford, Nancy Copeland, John Zimpfer and Virginia Larger.

Viola was a member of the Senior Citizens Center and loved spending time outdoors. She particularly enjoyed fishing and gardening her flowers. When she wasn't outside, Viola could often be found playing cards or bingo, building puzzles, and enjoying the company of her family.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with the Rev. Charla Grieves officiating. Friends may call from 11 a.m until the time of service. Burial will follow at Loramie Valley Cemetery in Botkins.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Fair Haven Shelby County Home or the charity of the donor's choosing.

Memorial condolences may be expressed to the Fogt family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.