BRADFORD — Violet Victoria Bensman, age 6, of Gettysburg-Webster Road, Bradford, Ohio, passed away of natural causes at her residence Sunday afternoon, Aug. 25, 2019. She had been seriously ill for 10 months.

She was born May 3, 2013, in Troy, Ohio, to Matthew and Kathryn (Monnin) Bensman. Also surviving are two sisters, Wren (3) and Willow (1) Bensman; grandparents, Leonard and Diane (Peltier) Monnin, of Russia, and Jerome and Marilyn (DeMange) Bensman, of Versailles; uncles and aunts, Josh and Jenna Bonnoront, of Newport, Justin Monnin and Hannah Kichline, of Dayton, Connie and David Brunswick, of Osgood, Brian and Lori Bensman, of Versailles, and Julie and Charles Springmyer, of West Liberty, as well as numerous cousins, second cousins and great-uncles and aunts.

Violet and her family were members of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greenville where she recently celebrated her First Holy Communion. A delightful child that will be greatly missed, Violet loved singing, dancing, painting, drawing pictures and playing dress-up. She also enjoyed her family life, especially four wheeler and golf cart rides, going out to eat and smiling at little babies.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greenville with the Rev. John White presiding. Interment will follow at St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles.

Friends and family may call Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.

Memorials may be made to Rustic Hope or .

