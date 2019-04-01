PIQUA — Violet Louise Dovel, 85, of Piqua, formerly of Sidney, passed away at 2:01 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the Hospice of Miami County Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born on Dec. 23, 1933, in Champaign County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank and Pearl (White) Watkins. On Dec. 17, 1955, she married John W. Dovel, who preceded her in death on Sept. 5, 2017.

Violet is survived by two children, John "Scott" (Leigh) Dovel, of Cincinnati, and Tina (Chris) Platfoot, of Sidney; daughter-in-law, Janice Dovel, of Cincinnati; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy Frey, of Cridersville.

She was preceded in death by son, Jeff Dovel; one brother and four sisters.

Violet was a graduate of Sidney High School, class of 1951. She was a homemaker and a 20-year member of Sidney First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed going to auctions and furniture refinishing; passions that were shared with her late husband, John. Most of all, Violet enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, Sidney, with the Rev. Dr. David Chivington officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sidney First United Methodist Church or in Violet's memory.

