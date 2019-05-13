THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Virgil G. Bell, age 92, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 23, 2018, surrounded by his family.

Virgil was born and raised in Sidney, Ohio, to Clarence and Harriet Mason Bell. He was married for 68 years to Mary Stewart also from Sidney.

He is survived by two daughters, Diana (Dee) Sherman and Beverly Brunk, both of The Villages; four grandchildren, Angela (Tom) Austin, of Cleveland, Ohio, Rick (Tonia) Duncum, of Prospect, Ohio Jeff (Sheri) Davis, of Fairfield, Ohio, and Chris Davis, of Cincinnati, Ohio.

He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, Sara, Samantha, Seth, and Sawyer Austin, Nick and Becca Duncum, Aaron, Angela, and Lillia Davis.

Virgil was preceded in death by his wife Mary, brother Richard Bell, son John Bell and grandson Brian Bell.

Virgil joined the Army in 1944 and served in Germany until the end of the war. He retired from the United States postal service after 36 years and moved to Cape Coral, Florida where he enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing the guitar. He was a lifelong member of the Moose Club and the American Legion where he belonged to the Singing Soldiers for many years.

A graveside service will be held at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson, Ohio, on Saturday, May 18, at 11 a.m. Following the service will be a celebration of life gathering at the Maplewood Grange hall in Maplewood, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family as asks for donations to be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, Florida, 32162