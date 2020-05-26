MINSTER — Virginia M. "Ginny" Baumer, age 87, of Minster, passed away at 8:43 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Heritage Center Minster. She was born April 9, 1933, in Cassella, Ohio, to the late Adolph and Hilda (Reichert) Tumbusch. She married Joseph Baumer on Oct. 22, 1955, in Cassella, Ohio. He survives in Minster. She is also survived by children, Tim and Marge Baumer, Minster, Lynne and Mark Heitbrink, Minster, six grandchildren, Karissa and Austin Kaylor, Andrew and Ellen Baumer, Austin and Sarah Baumer, Allan and Lauren Heitbrink, Aaron and Ashley Heitbrink, and Ben and Hannah Heitbrink;, 12 great-grandchildren, Carson, Addie, Asher, Ainsley, Grayson, Isaac, Eve, Reese, Faye, Kip, Ava and Kaylee. She is survived by in-laws, Viola Clausen, Dayton; Roman and Joan Baumer, Minster, and Marvin and Connie Baumer, North Royalton. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster. Ginny helped Joe manage the Community Lanes Bowling Center for many years and was a volunteer for the board of elections. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, with social distancing in observance, due to the COVID-19 virus. The Mass will also be live streamed on St. Augustine Church's YouTube Channel. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted with Hogenkamp Funeral Home Minster. In lieu of flowers donation should be made to Heritage Center Activity Fund, 24 N. Hamilton St., Minster, OH 45865, and Minster Area Life Squad, 61 S. Jefferson St., Minster, OH 45865. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.