SIDNEY — Virginia L. Leckey, age 85, of Sidney, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

She was born on June 10, 1933, in Eagan, Tennessee to the late Curtis Pleasant and Betty (Cox) Pleasant. She married Gerald Leckey on Oct. 2, 1973, and they were married for 45 years before his passing on Aug. 15, 2011.

Virginia is survived by six stepchildren; 23 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Tammy Lynn Dunbar Marlow; one stepchild; one grandson; three brothers; and three sisters.

Virginia retired from Copeland Corporation after 40 years of faithful service. She was of the Christian faith. She spent much of her time visiting with neighbors, friends, and loved being with her family.

Family and friends may call Friday, May 10, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Services will follow at 11 a.m. with Chaplain Ed Ellis officiating. Interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.