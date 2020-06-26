Virginia Matz

SIDNEY — On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Virginia A. Matz, from Sidney Ohio, wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 91 in her home with her four children around her.

Born in London England and attending high school in Bermuda during World War II, Virginia moved to Detroit, Michigan, in 1948 where she met and married her husband Richard in 1951. They were married 59 years until her husband's death in 2011.

Virginia was a woman of deep faith, believing in the power and strength of Jesus Christ's love and the beauty and peace that would await her after her passing. She was a parishioner at St. James Episcopal Church in Piqua for the last 25 years and St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Sidney for the previous 28 years. She served on both Vestry committees for the last 45 years.

Virginia had a passion for serving her local community which translated into years of volunteer service at the Sidney YMCA, where she served in almost every capacity possible over the last 50 years. Joining the Fund Raising committee in 1968 in helping build the YMCA enjoyed in Shelby county today, she had two stints as acting executive director, served in all capacities including president of the Board twice in the 1980's and 1990's, and headed up a number of Capital campaigns. Her charity did not stop there as she was one of the Founding members of the Gateway Arts Council in Sidney, worked on numerous United Way campaigns and most recently set up a scholarship fund through the Community Foundation for Sidney High School seniors who choose to pursue a degree in the STEM professions.

Virginia believed in exploring different cultures and countries demonstrated by her traveling to 6 continents, over 60 countries, and during her and Richard's retirement years living in Italy, Spain, and Mexico for two months each year. Her other passions were golf where she was a member of the Piqua Country Club for 50 years, bridge and book clubs where she belonged to 2 of each for the last 50 years.

Above all, her proudest accomplishment is her family. Virginia was predeceased by her spouse Richard C. Matz, her parents, Henry Bleecker and Alison Bleecker, and her granddaughter, Julia Matz.

Virginia is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Ron) Freeman, Janet (Tod) Matz and Pam (Ron) Kunk, and her son Timothy (Ruth) Matz, She was also a loving Grammy to her eight grandchildren, Sarah and Andrew Freeman, Cara Mills and Mollie Bachner, Alison Couchot and Lizzie Kunk, Marie Kendall and Theodore Matz and seven great-grandchildren, Eden and Ari Couchot, Peter, Nora, and Isaac Mills, Samuel and Elijah Freeman.

The family will be having a private funeral service and a memorial celebration will be held at a future date after the COVID-19 issues allow us to gather.

If you would like to make a donation in memory of Virginia, the family requests gifts can be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Memorial condolences may be expressed to Virginia's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.