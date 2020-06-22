PIQUA — Virginia McMillian, age 84, of Piqua, passed away at 12:33 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Piqua Health and Rehabilitation Center, Piqua.

Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Piqua United Pentecostal Church. The family will receive friends 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Piqua United Pentecostal Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.