FRESNO, Calif. — Virginia Analyn McMillin, born Feb. 22, 1923, in Sidney, Shelby County, Ohio, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford (nee: Hilda Riddle) McMillin (both deceased) died Saturday, Nov. 16, in her longtime home in Fresno, California, surrounded by family.

She attended Sidney Grade and High School, graduated in 1941 from Sidney High School with honors and was a member of the National Honor Society. She was the award-winning school paper's editor, which led to employment at the Sidney Daily News until she entered nursing at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Dayton, Ohiom from March 1942-1945. She entered Army Nurse Corp. as LT-ANC in May 15, 1945m staying until 1947, stationed during the war in the European Theatre of operations.

Upon returning to Ohio, after an honorable discharge, she was night supervisor at St. Elizabeth Hospital from September 1947-1949, and then enrolled at the University of Dayton, Ohio, where she obtained a B.S. in Nursing Education in 1953 and a Master's of Science in Educational Research 1993. Her career in Nursing was varied. She worked in communicable nursing at Cornell Medical Center in New York City from 1949-1951 returning to Dayton, she entered the Veteran's Administration Hospital as a staff nurse becoming a head nurse and then a Supervisor while working on her degrees.

In 1959, she took her mother and stepfather (Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Holder) to Fresno, California. She attended Berkeley and Stanford, furthering her career, while working at the Fresno California Veterans Hospital, Fresno, California. In March 1963, Miss McMillin began a teaching career of Nursing that spanned 21 years at the College of San Mateo in San Mateo, California. She was an instructor and assistant director of nursing, teaching till retirement in 1984, when she retired with Hilda and Joe (mother and stepfather) back to Fresno.

She was an active member of the American Nursing Association, serving on the Board of Directors and was a member of the White House Conference on Aging in 1961 as a local chapter delegate. She served in the College of San Mateo Faculty Senate with elections to the office of Secretary and as Vice President. Volunteer activities undertaken by Miss McMillin are quite numerous, to mention a few, she contributed to the America Red Cross as a helper on Air Shows, Injection and sugar cube Polio drives, and other public spirited activities such as career days. She was a member of the America Legion from 1959-to present day.

She joined 21 other educators from the Bay Area for inspection of the Space Hospital in San Antonio, Texas in 1968. Her most recent trip was with a group of Veterans to the WWII Memorial in Washington, DC, in 2012. Her writings involve nursing research in Community College particularly Sinclair College in Dayton, Ohio and College of San Mateo in San Mateo, CA. She traveled extensively visiting all fifty states and traveled around the world visiting over 30 countries. She was family committed and devoted to her sister's nieces and nephews.

