Virginia Spain
LIMA — Virginia L. Spain, age 92, of Lima, and formerly of Sidney and Piqua, went home to her Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

Born on June 28, 1928, in Piqua, Ohio, Virginia was a daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (Vonderhyde) Haney.

She is survived by her son, Richard (Diane) Jenkins, and daughters Vivian Wilson and Margaret Chamberlain. She was a loving grandmother to five grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Haney, and sister, Mary Ann Tate.

Virginia was preceded in death by four husbands, Claude W. Jenkins, Kenneth Clark, Herman Bowers and Joe Spain; a brother, Robert Haney, a sister, Jean White, and two grandchildren.

Virginia was formerly employed by Ulbrich's of Piqua and as an apartment manager for Sycamore Squares in Dayton.

She was a 1945 graduate of Piqua Central High School. She enjoyed crafting and gardening, and always gave to others.

Graveside funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 31, 2020,at 11 a.m. in Fletcher Cemetery, Fletcher, Ohio with Pastor Gary Hohman of Lima Baptist Temple presiding.

Condolences to the family may at www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com..



Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
