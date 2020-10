PIQUA — Vivian I. Grimes, 93, of Piqua, passed away at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Dorothy Love Retirement Community, Sidney.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.