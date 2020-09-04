Vivian Jutte

BELLEFONTAINE — Vivian Genevieve Jutte, 75, of rural Bellefontaine, Ohio, passed away with family by her side, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio,

Vivian was born on Sept. 7, 1944, in Osgood, Ohio, a daughter of the late Vitales and Verena Brandewie Grillot. She was preceded in death by a son, Patrick Jutte.

Vivian married her soulmate and business partner, Thomas L. Jutte on April 21, 1965, in Osgood and he survives. She is also survived by four children, Douglas M. Jutte, Gregory O. Jutte, Jill Y. Heydenburg and Sally M. Kane; nine grandchildren, Sarah Ludwig, Angela Jutte, Zedekiah Heydenburg, Kyle Heydenburg, Kerri Anne Heydenburg, Victor Heydenburg, Purity Heydenburg, Jonathan Hickman and Katie Simmons; and a great-grandchild, Caden Simmons.

Vivian was first employed by Celina Mutual Insurance Company. She was an entrepreneur with many ideas and hobbies that carried throughout her life. She could build a business from the ground up, along with antique collecting, seamstress and being a homemaker. Vivian and Tom were instrumental in the development and original operations of landfills, first in Mercer County in 1971 and then Logan County in 1972 on a 450-acre tract north of Bellefontaine that is still in operation today. In 1982, Vivian and Tom bought the 140-year-old Bonnyconnellan Castle in Sidney, Ohio, and fully renovated this "Irish" castle into their beautiful home.

Vivian was one of many interests and passions. She was an adventurer and outdoorsman. She loved camping and fishing. Her many trips included fishing in Canada at an Indian Reservation, and traveling to Hawaii, Australia, Peru, Mexico and Jamaica. Vivian was a master gardener who created beautiful gardens with Lilly of the Valley, Petunias, Zinnias, Roses Snapdragons and many other flowers. She enjoyed basket weaving and made many friends through her classes, where many would seek her out for tips because of her skills. Vivian's passion for cooking and dinner etiquette was beyond reproach. Her attention to detail in creating beautiful meals and dinner settings was impeccable. She left no detail untouched in preparation, table setting and décor with flower arrangements from her gardens. Her many signature dishes will be missed and cherished for many years to come. A kind-hearted woman, she believed in never getting greedy but sharing.

Memorial contributions may be given in Vivian's name to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bellefontaine.

A private Memorial Mass was held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Bellefontaine, Ohio.