SIDNEY — Vonda Jean Smith, of Sidney, passed away peacefully April 23, 2019, at the age of 91.

She was born Dec. 28, 1927, in Mercer County, Ohio to the late Jerry and Anna (Spicer) Sweigart. She was married to Edgar Patrick Smith and he preceded her in death.

She is survived by daughter, Lily (Allen) Napier, of Sidney; grandchildren, Victoria, Amy, Nathan, Cactus; great-grandchildren, Samuel, Rachel, Elizabeth, Micah, Eli and Abram; and sister, Bertha Drees of Dayton.

Vonda was preceded in death by a son, Stanley Elmer Hughes, brothers, Harry Sweigart, Francis Sweigart, Dallas Sweigart and Louis Sweigart, sisters, Mary Lou Chrisman, Ada Groves and Bea Lenz.

Vonda was a member of the New Beginnings Church of Dayton where she enjoyed spending time with many of her good friends. She was employed with many grocery stores in the area. Her fondest memories were of the times she worked at Litton Grocery. She also worked in the cafeteria at Copeland Emerson Corporation in Sidney. She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and church family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Cherryl Styles officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Wilson Hospice in Vonda's memory.

