SUMMERFIELD, Fla. — Walden S. Hughes, age 91, of Summerfield, Florida, formerly of Sidney, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Brandley House in Summerfield.

He was born on May 28, 1927, in Christopher, Kentucky, the son of the late Leslie and Myrta (New) Hughes. On June 19, 1948, he married Norene (Cotterman) who preceded him in death on Nov. 12, 2010.

Walden is survived by two daughters, Martha (Russ) Mummey, of Sidney, and Margie Pirrwitz, of Summerfield; one sister, Fay Lambdin, of Sidney; one daughter-in-law, Birdie Hughes, of Sidney; five grandchildren, Jamie, Stacey, Megan, Jason, and Jari; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one son, Merle Hughes, and 11 siblings.

Mr. Hughes worked 22 years for Wagner Manufacturing and later retired from Hartzell, in Piqua, after 17 years of service.

Walden enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie and playing cards. He will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral services will be held, Friday, April 12, 2019, at 12 p.m., at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with Pastor Jim Oates officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Marion County Brandley House, 17395 SE 109th Terrace Road, Summerfield, FL 34491.

Condolences may be expressed to the Hughes family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.