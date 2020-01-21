SIDNEY — Waldo David Fagan, 79, of Sidney, passed away at 9:54 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Vancrest of Urbana.

He was born on Nov. 29, 1940, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late James and Violet (Linniman) Fagan.

Waldo is survived by two sisters, Linda Smith and Geraldine Fagan, and brother, Philip Linniman, all of Sidney; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by sister, Melvina Fagan.

Waldo worked for Lawnview Industries in Urbana for many years. He loved to be outdoors on his bicycle and working on various crafts. He especially enjoyed making rugs.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Bruce Fisher officiating. Burial will follow at Pearl Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Condolences may be expressed to the Waldo's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.