CLEVELAND — Walter L. Price died on Aug. 28, 2019, of natural causes at his residence in Cleveland, Ohio, with his family at his side.

He was born on Oct. 19, 1945, in Randolph County, West Virginia, to the late Pearl Price Sr. and Juliet (Ogden) Price. He married his wife of 55 years Betty (Chandler) Price on June 27, 1964,

They had three children. He is survived by daughter, Tina Branscum and husband, Randy; son Walter M. Price and husband, Greg; two granddaughters, Fallon and Jamie; and four great-grandchildren, Ember, Lanie, Ava and Carley.

He was preceded in death by his son, Stanley L. Price.

Walter was the oldest brother in a family of 12. He is survived by brothers, Pearl (Wanda) Price, Gary (Sharon) Price and Howard Price; and sisters, Marylou (James) Mcgee, Patricia (Tom) Market, Sarah Howell, Marsha Cromes, Teresa (David) Gregory, Angela (Dale) Riffell and Julie (Allen) Adtkins.

He was preceded in death by sister, Melodie Gutman, brothers-in-law, Ron Cromes and Danny Howell, and sister-in-law, Caroline (Susie Young) Price.

He was a member of the Teamsters and was a retired truck driver from Consolidated Freight and was a former truck driver with Copeland Corp.

Walter enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He liked being outdoors feeding and watching many squirrels, birds and rabbits. He loved NASCAR and his dog, Maggie. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother and will be missed by all.

Funeral services were held in Cleveland.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cleveland Clinic Hospice, 6801 Brecksville Road, Suite 10, Independence, OH 44131.