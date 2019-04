HOUSTON — Wanda F. Gambill, age 79, of Houston, Ohio, went to be with the Lord at 3:40 p.m. Friday April 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Piqua Church of the Nazarene, 400 S. Sunset Drive, Piqua. Family will receive friends Tuesday April 9, 2019 6-8 P.M. at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.