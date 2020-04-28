SIDNEY – Warner Leo Wolfe, 66, of Sidney, passed away on April 19, 2020, at his Florida residence.

He was born on May 7, 1953. He is survived by his mother, Mary Frey, of Sidney, Ohio, very much missed by his daughter, Angela (Steve) Wood, granddaughter, Anyshia, all three of Canada. He is also survived by two brothers, Richard Wolfe and Harry Frey, two nieces, Tiffany (Ryan) Bodenhorn and MaryFaye Frances Bunger, two nephews, Cory (Stephanie) Frey and Richard Wolfe Jr., three great-nieces, Brooklyn Frey, Mackenzie and Cameron Bodenhorn, one great-nephew, Hunter Frey, special friend, Arline Bogart, cousin, Al (Mary) Bertsch, and good friends Marshall (Soni) Wilburn.

Warner, also known as Wolfe dog, worked at American Trim for 30-plus years. He enjoyed everything outdoors, camping, fishing and having a good time with his friends and family. Wolfe dog was the life of the party who could put a smile on anyone's face. He had a soft spot for kids because he still was one at heart. He also enjoyed riding his Harley with his cousin Al, Mary and his other friends.

There will be no service, but a celebration of life will be set at a later date.

Rest easy, Wolfe dog! You will be truly missed.

"FIJFI, WOOF! WOOF!"