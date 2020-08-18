SIDNEY — Warren Leland Shepherd, 69, of Sidney, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at 8:08 a.m.

He was born on June 4, 1951, to Byron and Zelpha (Church) Shepherd in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Warren is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years Judith Anne (Pecoskie) Shepherd, and his loving children, Patrick (Jordan) Shepherd, Bridget Shepherd and husband, Daniel McGinnis.

He had 10 wonderful grandchildren; Quenton, Kaiden, Baylee, Griffin, and Kingstin Shepherd, Dominic Foght, Carson Roesser, Preston and Kyla McGinnis, and Audrey Starnes. He was the last of 12 children, and is also survived by his brother, Gordon Dean (Sarah) Shepherd, sisters, Judi Morgan and Lynd (David) Hill.

Five brothers and two sisters preceded him in death.

Warren lovingly started his career working with children and adults with special needs in New Mexico, and ended it the same way with nine years at the Sidney City Schools. In between those years, he proudly served in the Army National Guard, and was a trusted employee of both the Stolle Corporation and Honda in Anna.

He loved his family above all else, and cherished every moment spent with them. He loved traveling, fishing at Lake Erie, baseball, watching his favorite TV shows, reading, or completing his Sudoku puzzles, but being with his wife, children and grandchildren was the epitome of happiness for him. This kind, soft spoken, gentle man will be missed by all of those who knew him.

There will private family services for Warren, Salm-Mcgill and Tangeman funeral home is honored to be taking care of the Shepherd family.

Please go to www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com to express condolences for this kind man.