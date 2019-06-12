WAPAKONETA – Wavelene G. Koger, 89, of rural Wapakoneta, passed away at 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Auglaize Acres in Wapakoneta, Ohio.

She was born in Wapakoneta on Jan. 27, 1930, to the late Raymond LeRoy and Blanche G. (Fogt) Klopfenstein.

On Feb. 8, 1952, Wavelene married Kenneth L. Koger in Lakeview, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 24, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her son, Michael Kenneth Koger, in 1960; and a brother, Russell L. Klopfenstein, in 1966.

Wavelene attended Botkins High School and retired from Holloway Sportswear. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, square dancing, loved her animals and was always exploring new places. She was blessed to have been able to travel to all 50 states. Wavelene most especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Wavelene is survived by a daughter, June Walker, of Aurora, Colorado; a son, Todd W. (Mark Hurtt) Koger, of Columbus; two grandchildren, Tony Laremore, of Aurora, Colorado, and Onni (Kurt) Heberlein, of Bailey, Colorado.

Pastor Ed Rinehart will officiate a funeral service at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 214 W. Pike St. in Jackson Center, where the family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in New Loramie Valley Cemetery in Botkins, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Jackson Center and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.