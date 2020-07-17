Wayne Pike

INVERNESS, Fla. — Wayne Leon Pike, 89, of Inverness, Florida, passed away peacefully July 10, 2020, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on June 4, 1931. He lived in Sidney, Ohio, until 1969 when he moved his family to Florida, and then settled down in Citrus County in 1972.

Wayne served his country in the Korean War as a member of the U.S. Army from 1951-1953. After his military service, Wayne became a linotype operator for the Sidney Daily News. Wayne was a very avid reader and enjoyed riding his bike, walking his dogs, and working in his garage.

He was preceded in death by his mother Esther Gillespie, stepfather Robert Gillespie, and father Hubert Pike; sisters Dorothy Moses, Katherine Chiles and Clara Carey; son-in-law Raymond Cubero, and grandson SGT Robert Surber.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Vera Hoover Pike; sister-in-law, Esther Carey; children, Kyle Pike and Kerri Surber; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs Booter and Puggie.

A celebration of life memorial service for Wayne will be held on Friday, July 24, at 11 a.m. at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness.