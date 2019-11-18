LAKE PLACIS, Fla. — H. Wayne Wones, 82 of Lake Placid, Florida, formerly of Sidney, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at 12:23 a.m. at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

He was born on Nov. 15, 1937, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the son of the late Robert Terry and Ethel Carolyn (Slagle) Wones. On Jan. 3, 1960, he married Sharon A. "Lambie" (Wilson), who preceded him in death Dec. 10, 2015.

Wayne is survived by three children, Victoria "Tori" (Wayne) Jones, of Lake Placid, Florida, Melanie (Butch) Smith, of Sidney, and Terry Wones, of Houston; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Max Wones, one sister, Opal Bartles, and one grandson, Cody Wones.

Mr. Wones was a 1958 graduate of Sidney High School, and served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was the owner/operator of Key Out Locksmith in Celina, Ohio. He was Past Exalted Ruler for Sidney Elks Lodge 786, a member of Piqua Masonic Lodge, Celina Moose Lodge and Sidney Eagles.

Wayne liked to travel, and loved visiting with family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Nov, 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Meaningful Life Ministries, 451 2nd Ave. in Sidney, with Pastor Joe Clemons officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed to the Wones family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.