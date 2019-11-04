SIDNEY — Weldon W. Oakley, age 87, of Sidney, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at 12:11 a.m. at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born on June 27, 1932, in Wayland, Kentucky, the son of the late Raleigh Sr. and Jettie (Miller) Oakley. On June 1, 1957, he married Peggy Bowling who preceded him in death on Sept. 1, 1997 after more than 40 years of marriage.

He is survived by a daughter, Kathie Swallow, of Sidney; a sister, Christine Oney, of Sumter, South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Austin R. Oakley, Bobby D. Oakley, and Raleigh Oakley Jr. and three sisters, Naomi Caudill Guilder, Doris Jean Hopper and Ann Fyffe.

Weldon was a supervisor at the Stolle Corporation in Sidney, and retired in 1991 after 35 years of employment. He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran serving from 1949-1952, a member of Sidney American Legion Post 217, Sidney Post 4239, Sidney AMVETS, DAV Chapter 48, the Korean War Veterans Association, a combat engineer with the Chosin Few organization in Korea, Temperance Lodge 73 Free and Accepted Masons, a Kentucky Colonel, and a member of Calvary United Baptist Church in Sidney.

He was a member of the Shelby County Veterans Service Commission for 28 years, and past Commander of both the American Legion and . He was in charge of leading the Honor Guard at hundreds of military funerals in Shelby County for American Legion Post 217 for many years. He loved talking to students about his service in Korea at schools in Shelby County and at Edison State Community College. He has been the subject of many Sidney Daily News articles about his military service written by fellow Kentuckian and dear friend Vivian Blevins.

Weldon was a big fan of Kentucky Wildcats basketball all of his life, and loved feeding his "pets," all of the birds, squirrels and occasional deer in his back yard. He loved telling jokes and stories and making people laugh.

Friends may visit on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, followed at 6 p.m. with services by Pastor Dave Shepherd, Temperance Lodge 73, and Sidney American Legion Post 217 presenting full military honors.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home, 331 Kentucky Highway 122, Martin, Kentucky, with visitation at 1p.m., followed by services at 2 p,m. Burial, with full military honors, will take place at Davidson Memorial Gardens in Ivel, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Health Hospice, Sidney, Ohio, in Weldon's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.