FORT RECOVERY—Werner W. Wendel, age 83, of Fort Recovery, passed away on November 17, 2020 at the Kindred Hospital, Lima, Ohio.

He was born July 21, 1937, in Fort Recovery, to the late Frank and Elenora (Homan) Wendel. On September 7, 1957, he married the late Patricia "Pat" (Bruns) Wendel, who died November 29, 2017.

Surviving are five children, Cindy (Gary) Linn of St. Henry, Pam (Neil) Darland of Burkettsville, Kenny (Lisa) Wendel of Celina, Kevin (Bonnie) Wendel of Fort Loramie, and Mary (Tony) Evers of St. Henry; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Wendel of Pahrump, NV; siblings, Millie (Jerome) Wilker of New Bremen, Elmer Wendel of Fort Recovery, Alvin (Martha) Wendel of Fort Recovery, and Melvin Wendel of Coldwater; sister-in-law, Regina Wendel of Coldwater; and in-laws, Roberta Hercutt of Inverness, FL, Barb (Ralph) Homan of Inverness, FL, Louise Bruns of Greenville, and Wanda (Marvin) Keiser of New Weston.

Also preceding him in death are his son, Keith Wendel; siblings, Novella (Albert) Lauber, Ermin Wendel, Thelma (Irvin) Schindler, and Virgil Wendel; and a sister-in-law, Joan Wendel.

Werner was previously employed by Beckman and Gast, St. Henry and was also caretaker of St. Marys Cemetery, Fort Recovery for many years.

He was a member of Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fort Recovery. Werner enjoyed cutting wood, gardening, meeting with friends for morning coffee, and being with family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fort Recovery, with Fr. Christian Cone-Lombarte as celebrant. All CDC guidelines will be followed during the mass which will be live streamed at www.fortrecoverycatholics.org/streamspot/. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Calling is 4:00 pm-7:00 pm Friday and 9:00 am-9:30 am Saturday at Brockman - Boeckman Funeral Home, Fort Recovery, Ohio. Masks are required to be worn during the visitation and CDC guidelines will be followed. Your health during this COVID 19 period is important to us, so please do not feel obligated to attend the visitation. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated.

Contributions can be made to State of the Heart Care.

Condolences may be directed to www.brockmanboeckmanfh.com