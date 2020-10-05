Wilbur Hook

PIQUA — Wilbur "Larry" L. Hook, 77, of Piqua, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 11:40 p.m. at Kindred Hospital in Dayton.

He was born on April 17, 1943, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Wilbur V. and Elvira M. (Coffman) Hook.

He is survived by four children, Melissa (Scott) Barhorst, of Sidney, Connie Hook, of Troy, Loretta (Larry) Burnett, of Piqua, and Lawrence (Evren) Hook, of California; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Steve Hook, of Kentucky, Carol Collins, of Sidney, and Wilbur "Bubba" Miller, of Troy.

Larry was preceded in death by four siblings, Carl, Janice, Doug and Faye.

Mr. Hook retired after 33 years working at Copeland Corporation as a utility operator. Larry enjoyed to fish, watch WWE wrestling and was an avid coin collector. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Larry was a member of True Life Church in Greenville.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at 5 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with Pastor Linda Swallow officiating. Friends may visit from 2 p.m. up until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the Hook family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.