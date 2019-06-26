SIDNEY — Wilfred C. Prenger, 87, of Sidney, and formerly of Minster and Avon Park, Florida, passed away Sunday June 23, 2019, at Ohio Living - Dorothy Love, where he resided with his wife.

He was born Oct. 7, 1931, in Anna to the late Edward J. and Catherine F. (Homan) Prenger. He married Carol L. (Nuss) on June 19, 1954, and she survives in Sidney.

He is survived by children and spouses, Sharon and Don Finkenbine, of Minster, Cindy and Patrick Heitkamp, of Maria Stein, Jim and Eileen Prenger, of Minster, Diane and Tony Unguhn, of North Star, and Mike Prenger, of Russia; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; siblings and in-laws, Lorena and Norman Bohman, of Maria Stein, Robert Prenger, of Minster, Alvin and Mary Prenger, of Minster, Kenneth and Diane Prenger, of Minster, Thomas and Donna Prenger, of Tipp City, Leo O'Reilly, of Minster, Norma Prenger, of Minster, Ralph May, of Coldwater, and Tom and Sharon Nuss, of Sidney.

He is preceded in death by a son, David Prenger; a granddaughter, Beth Finkenbine; siblings and in-laws, Norma O'Reilly, Edward Prenger, Robert and Doris Prenger, Shirley and Clarence Barhorst, Madonna Nuss and Gene Nuss.

Wilfred was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Minster, Minster American Legion and VFW posts, Dayton Model A Ford Club, and Buckeye Farm Antiques. He worked at Minster Machine for 18 years, former president of Molders and Foundry Union, retired owner of Prengers Marathon and New Bremen Auto Parts.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with the Rev. Steven Shoup as the celebrant. Burial with military rites will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery, Minster.

Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster.

In lieu of gifts pleas make contributions to the Ohio Life-Dorothy Love Life Fund or Wilson Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.