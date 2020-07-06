PIQUA – Wilfred "Willie" Schulze, age 83, of Piqua, Ohio, passed away at 1:15 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, Inpatient Unit.

Willie was born in Fort Loramie, Ohio, on Nov. 23, 1936, to the late Frederick W. and Mary F. (Streacker) Schulze. He married Mary R. (Christian) Schulze on Aug. 2, 1968. She preceded him in death on May 25, 2012.

Willie is survived by one son, Danny (Brittany) Kew, Piqua, Ohio; sisters, Marlene McMullen, Troy, Ohio, and Doris Rutschilling, Osgood, Ohio; brothers, Lavern Schulze, St. Henry, Ohio, Ray Schulze, Sidney, Ohio; and one grandchild, Elayna Kew, Piqua, Ohio.

Willie is preceded in death by three brothers and one sister, Richard, Alma, Frederick, and Edward.

Willie graduated from Fort Loramie High School and was a farmer. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua, Ohio, where he was an usher.

Funeral services will be held 9-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with the Rev. Daniel P. Hunt celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua.

The family will receive friends 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 and American Heart Association, 15120 Collections Center Dr., Chicago, IL 60693.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.