,IDNEY — Willard Leon Daugherty passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Princeton Community Hospital, Princeton, West Virginia.

Willard was born Aug. 2, 1928, in Revelo, Kentucky, a son of the late Leslie Dority and Emma Wilson. He was a United States Army veteran having served in three wars, World War II, Korean and Vietnam. He was also the last surviving member of his original family.

In addition to his parents, Willard was preceded in death by one son, Steve Daugherty; grandson, Cory Daugherty; two brothers, Nobel and Jay Dority; two sisters, Opal Leif and Edna Garner, and his ex-wife, Ruth E. Daugherty.

Survivors include his daughter, Vicky Gibson, of Bastian, Virginia; step­son, Doug Miller, of Sidney, Ohio; granddaughters, Malenna and Kyle Young, of Sidney, Ohio, Samantha McBryde and companion, Kelly Sykes, of Laeger, West Virginia, Megan Daugherty, of Virginia; grandsons, Mark, and Adam Miller, Mat Miller and wife Michelle and Paul Miller and wife Rebekah, all of Sidney, Ohio; great-grandsons, Gavin Osborne, of Laeger, West Virginia, Benjamin, Ian, Elijah, and Asher Miller. all of Sidney, Ohio, Maeson Daugherty, of Colorado, and Lennox McFarland, of Virginia; great-granddaughters, Isabella Miller, Emma Young, Leah Miller, Elizabeth Miller and Scarlett Miller, all of Sidney and Meia Kroft, of Colorado.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Randall Dority officiating at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Graceland Cemetery at Sidney, Ohio. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Full military honors will be held at the cemetery by the United States Army, Fort Knox, Kentucky, 3rd Calvary Division.

Friends may visit with the family Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. until the time of services at Adams Funeral Home in Sidney, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.