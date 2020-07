WAPAKONETA — William E. "Bill" Baker, 77, of Wapakoneta, was received into glory by his Lord and Savior at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Wapakoneta Manor, where he had resided two weeks, with his family by his side.

Funeral services will begin at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta.

Family and friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.