PIQUA — William "Bill" Russell Beasley, age 73, of Piqua, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at 9:28 a.m. at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County – Inpatient Unit, Troy, Ohio.

A time to honor Bill's Life is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.