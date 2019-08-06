LAKEVIEW — William Fredrick Billing, age 75 of Lakeview, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at his home.

He was born on March 2, 1944, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Paul and Marie (Howe) Billing.

He is survived by three children, David (Teresa) Billing, of Botkins, Tammy (Linda Webb) Billing, of Springfield, and Brooke (Casey) Silcox, of Lima; four siblings, Marla (Richard) Flinn, of Huntsville, Steven Billing, of Columbus, Beverly (Denny) Gross and Cindy (Rick) Carter, both of Sidney; seven grandchildren; and soon-to-be first great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by son, Chadd Billing.

Mr. Billing was a 1962 graduate of Botkins High School. He worked all of his life as a farmer, and retired from Sidney Dairy. He was a member of the Indian Lake Loyal Order of Moose and Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Jacob Lutheran Church, 101 W. Main St., Anna. Burial will follow at Pearl Cemetery in Swanders.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, Sidney.

Memorials may be made to the Indian Lake Moose and Eagles.

Condolences may be expressed to the Billing family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.