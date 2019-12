PIQUA – William D. "Bill" Little, 82, of Piqua, passed away peacefully at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

A service to honor his life will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.