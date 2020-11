PIQUA — William E. Dankworth, Sr., 87, of Piqua, passed away at 6:30 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Piqua Health & Rehabilitation Center.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Mary Catholic Church.

Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.