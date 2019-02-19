ANNA — William R. "Bill" Elsass, age 72, of Anna, died on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at 9:49 p.m. at the Kettering Medical Center in Kettering, Ohio.

He was born on March 10, 1946, in Sidney, the son of the late Richard K. and Marie R. (Tangeman) Elsass. On Feb. 27, 1965, he married Bonnie Quellhorst, and she survives in Anna.

Also surviving are his children, Mark (Lori Egbert) Elsass, Mrs. William (Melissa) Wells and Mrs. Ted (Monica) Berning, all of Anna; his 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren (with four more on the way); and his sister Mrs. Stanley (Dorothy) Fogt, of Sidney.

Along with his parents, Bill was preceded in death by five great-grandchildren.

Bill was a 1964 graduate of Anna High School. He was a life-long member of Immanuel Church in Kettlersville where he had served as an elder and was a former deacon. He was a member of the Anna District Historical Society, the Shelby County Farm Bureau, and was a 4-H adviser for many years. He was a Dinsmore Township trustee for 24 years, and he was also a Zoning Officer. Bill was a life-long farmer, living on the family farm his whole life. He owned and operated Elsass Fabrication for over 25 years.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Immanuel Church in Kettlersville, with Pastor Ed Rinehart officiating. Interment will follow in the Loramie Valley Cemetery near Botkins.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, from 3 until 8 p.m. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen, and one hour prior to the services at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions in memory of Bill can be made to Immanuel Church, or the American Cancer Association.

The Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements, and condolences to the family can be left online at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.