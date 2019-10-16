SIDNEY — William Christian Gates, 70, of Sidney passed away unexpectedly due to result of a motorcycle accident Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Tipp City.

He was born on Sept. 17, 1949, in Monett, Missouri, the son of the late William and Dorcas (Williams) Gates Sr.

He is survived by sister, Judith (Charles) Readinger, of Springfield, Missouri.

Mr. Gates was employed by Emerson Climate Technologies as a project engineer. William enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was a collector of various items. William loved animals so much that he was a past president of the Shelby County Humane Society. He was a member of St. Johns Lutheran Church in Sidney for over 20 years.

A memorial service will be held Oct. 18, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with the Rev. Robert Akins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to charity of donor's choice in Chris's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Gates family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.