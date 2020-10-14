BLOOMER — William H. "Bill" Krites, 91, of Bloomer, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Kindred Hospital, Dayton.

He was born March 11, 1929, near Covington, to the late William Scott and Cordelia (Howell) Krites. He married Arabella "Jackie" (Monnin) Krites on Nov. 24, 1949; she preceded him in death on March 8, 2020.

Bill will be missed and remembered by his children, Jacqui (Don) Kuck, of New Bremen, Jyle Drees, of Russia, and Eric (Jenell) Krites, of Troy; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Philip (Doris) Monnin, of Minster; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Janis (Donald) Weer, and infant Marilyn Krites.

Bill attended Covington Schools and served in the U.S. Army during World War II and Korea. He retired from Clopay of Russia in 1994 after 30 years of employment. He was a member of St. Remy Catholic Church, New Bremen American Legion Post 241, and was a charter member and the first commander of the Covington Amvets Post 66. Bill was a mechanic for many years and owned his own garage. He raced cars and loved to fish and camp at Grand Lake St. Marys.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County.

