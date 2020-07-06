SIDNEY – William K. Accuntius, age 73, of Sidney, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at 6:10 a.m. at his home.

He was born on Dec. 16, 1946, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Richard and Marie (Schnider) Accuntius.

On Feb. 24, 1968, William married Judith (Engle) who survives along with two children, Diana Accuntius and Matthew (Jennifer) Accuntius, both of Sidney; three grandchildren, Alex, Alison and Logan Accuntius; and four siblings, Connie (Bob) Daniels, Karen (Craig) Lance, Tom Accuntius and Betty (Jon) Bonnoront, all of Sidney.

Mr. Accuntius served his country in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. He worked as a barber, and later worked for and retired in 2009 from Copeland Corporation in customer communications.

Bill was a fisherman, and a member of the National Fishing Lure Collectors Club. He was also handy as a woodmaker, and made airplanes out of soda cans. He was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. Burial, with full military honors by the Sidney Veterans Honor Guard and U.S. Army, will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association and American Heart Association.

Condolences may be expressed to the Accuntius family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.