1/3
William K. Accuntius
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SIDNEY – William K. Accuntius, age 73, of Sidney, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at 6:10 a.m. at his home.

He was born on Dec. 16, 1946, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Richard and Marie (Schnider) Accuntius.

On Feb. 24, 1968, William married Judith (Engle) who survives along with two children, Diana Accuntius and Matthew (Jennifer) Accuntius, both of Sidney; three grandchildren, Alex, Alison and Logan Accuntius; and four siblings, Connie (Bob) Daniels, Karen (Craig) Lance, Tom Accuntius and Betty (Jon) Bonnoront, all of Sidney.

Mr. Accuntius served his country in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. He worked as a barber, and later worked for and retired in 2009 from Copeland Corporation in customer communications.

Bill was a fisherman, and a member of the National Fishing Lure Collectors Club. He was also handy as a woodmaker, and made airplanes out of soda cans. He was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. Burial, with full military honors by the Sidney Veterans Honor Guard and U.S. Army, will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association and American Heart Association.

Condolences may be expressed to the Accuntius family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved