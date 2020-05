Or Copy this URL to Share

NORTH LEWISBURG — William E. Kirtley Jr., 75, of North Lewisburg, Ohio passed away onTuesday, May 26, 2020, in his residence. Services entrusted to Freshwater, Mcdonald & Vernon Funeral Home, North Lewisburg, Ohio.



