William L. "Bill" Epley II

SIDNEY – William "Bill" L. Epley II, 60, of Sidney, passed away at 10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on Sept. 12, 1959, in Piqua, Ohio, the son of the late William L. and Peggy (Holdeman) Epley.

Bill was married to the former Terry L. Taylor, who survives along with their four children, Brad S. Taylor, of Huber Heights, William L.III (Natashia) Epley, Timothy A. (Rosalynda) Epley, both of Sidney, and Hope N. Epley, of Piqua; 13 grandchildren; and brother, Bobby Epley, of Sidney. He was preceded in death by sister, Darlene.

Bill was a career truck driver and drove most recently for Roth Transit in Piqua before retiring. He enjoyed time spent outdoors hunting and fishing, as well as working on cars. Most of all Bill loved his family and spending time with them, especially his grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 3, 2019, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, with Pastor James Alter officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Published in Sidney Daily News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
