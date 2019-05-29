SIDNEY — William Franklin "Bill" Meyer, 78, of Sidney, passed away at 10:47 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

He was born on July 1, 1940, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of the late Norbert and Loretta (Brady) Meyer.

On Nov. 3, 1962, Bill married the former Rose Sloma, who survives, along with their two children, Connie (Rick) Ball, of Russia, Ohio, and Doug (Kersten) Meyer, of Centerville, Ohio; six grandchildren, Derek Ball, Lindsay (Bryan) Coffey, Jocelyn Meyer, Jordan Ball, Andrew Ball and Jacob Meyer; and one sister, Mary Jo Burmeister.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Martin and Daniel Meyer; and sister, Jane Meyer.

Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and served in the Light Weapons Infantry, 111. He was a member of the Sidney American Legion Post 217 and the Sidney Knights of Columbus. Bill was an avid Notre Dame football fan and an overall sports enthusiast. He was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church for more than 40 years. He loved to be around others and never met a stranger. Bill loved spending time with his grandchildren and was a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, with the Rev. Frank Amberger officiating. Burial with military honors provided by the U.S. Army and the Sidney American Legion Post 217 will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home Monday, June 3, from 5 to 8 p.m., and on Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Hospice Care or Holy Angels Catholic Church in Bill's memory.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Hospice Care or Holy Angels Catholic Church in Bill's memory.