SIDNEY — William J. Monnier, 79 of Sidney, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, Ohio.

He was born April 5, 1940, to Nelson Monnier and Margaret Couchot Monnier. On Nov. 18, 1966, he married Jackie Martin Monnier.

She survives along with children, Mark (Kim) Monnier, of Versailles, and Melissa Monnier, of Sidney. Also surviving are grandchildren, Skylar, Ashlyn, Cole and Jaden. Surviving brothers and sisters are Sandy (Ted) Trebonik, of Mansfield, and Larry (Anne) Monnier, of Shelby Township, Michigan.

A brother, Charlie (Sherry) Monnier, is deceased of Westerville.

William was a 1958 graduate of Holy Angels, Sidney. He retired from Copeland Corporation in 1998 after 45 years of faithful service.

He was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church, Sidney. He was an avid golfer and played in the Shelby County Senior Golf League. William also enjoyed playing cards, the horse track, and watching the grandkids play sports.

Services will be held on Tuesday. May 28, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Sidney with the Rev. Frank Amberger officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens.

Friends may call Tuesday at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney from 9 to 10 a.m.

Memorials may be made to the or to Holy Angels Catholic Church.