PORT JEFFERSON — William "Earl" Reeves, age 95, of Port Jefferson, Ohio, passed away Oct. 14, 2019, at Wilson Health Emergency Room, Sidney.

He was born Sept. 9, 1924, in Sidney, to the late Truman Reeves and Dorothy (Rossell) Reeves. He married Carol Douglas on Sept. 10, 2003. His first wife, Leo (Kennedy) Reeves preceded him in death in 2002.

Earl is survived by daughters, Penny Ross, of Quincy, and Charlene (Richard) Trey, of Troy; grandchildren, Shelly Webb, Chris Reeves, Scott Sarver, Rob Ross, Travis Reeves and Derek Sekas; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Gary Reeves and Ron Reeves, two sisters, one brother, and a son-in-law, George Ross.

Earl proudly served during World War II and was a POW. He was of the Protestant faith. He was a member of the VFW post 4239, Sidney American Legion Post 217, AmVets Post 1986 and Eagles Lodge, all of Sidney. He was a member of the Northwestern POW Group. He retired from Baumfolder Corporation after 33 years of faithful service.

Earl enjoyed eating out, attending plays, playing poker, watching all kinds of westerns on television. He loved to go mushroom hunting, fishing and taking his beagle dogs (Butch, Rascal and Joe) rabbit hunting. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.

Family and friends may visit on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor David Clem, officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens, Hardin, with full military honors performed by Sidney American Legion Post 217 and the US Army from Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Donations may be made to SCARF in Earl's memory.

