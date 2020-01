PIQUA — William Allen "Sonny" Shanks Jr., age 84, formally of Piqua, passed away on Jan. 2, 2020, in his residence in Burlington, New Jersey.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. The family will receive will friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the funeral home.