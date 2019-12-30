WAPAKONETA — William F. "Bill" Shultz, 78, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 7:55 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Roselawn Manor, Spencerville.

He was born in Clay Township, Auglaize County, to Carlyle and Hila (Johns) Shultz, who preceded him in death. On Feb. 8, 1985, he married Dorothy L. "Dottie" Cogan, who survives in Wapakoneta.

Survivors include six children, Cherie (Dennis) Wells, Mike (Carrie) Marchal, Tom (Terri) Marchal, Toni Samaniego, Ken Marchal and, Alli (Jeff) Braun; 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters Verna Lou Shultz and Elanor Roby.

He was preceded in death by a brother, John Shultz.

Bill graduated from Jackson Center High School. He retired from Ford Lima Engine Plant as a toolmaker with 30 years of service. He was a member of the Buckeye Farm Antiques, Florida Flywheeler Antique Engine Club and the Dayton Buckeye Model A Ford Club. He was also a past member of the St. Johns Volunteer Fire & Rescue, where he served as fire chief from 1969-1972.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Rhine, with the Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery, Glynwood.

Family and friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Grand Lake Hospice.

