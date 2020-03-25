TIPP CITY — William "Bill" Allan Stiffler, age 68, passed away at 1:22 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home in Tipp City, Ohio.

William was born Aug. 11, 1951, to the late George William Stiffler and Shirley M. (Decker) Stiffler in Woodville, Ohio. William married Sandra K. Martin on May 6, 1977, in Fremont, Ohio, and she was by his side at the time of his passing onto Glory.

William loved America and was a lifelong patriot having proudly served his country as a US Army sergeant during the Vietnam war.

He is survived by children, Jon S. Stiffler of Las Vegas, Nevada, Anay Acosta, Spring Lake, North Carolina, Billie J. Stiffler, of Sidney, and Patrick A (Betsy) Stiffler, of Vandalia; grandchildren, Morgan P. Stiffler, of Troy, Manuel Araba, Santiago de Veraguas, Panama, Francine Stiffler, Las Vegas, Nevada, Charles Stiffler, of Vandalia, and Nahaniel Stiffler, of Vandalia. Also surviving is sister, Judith M. (Thomas) Stucky, and brothers, Cody Dykes and Craig Lowry.

William was a 1969 graduate of Woodmore High School in Woodville, Ohio. He was a retired master electrician and former member of the Solid Rock Church. William was a member of the Sidney American Legion Post 217. He loved to travel and ride motorcycles. He will be greatly missed by his children and grandchildren.

Family and friends may visit on Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 8 until 10 a.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. with yhe Rev. Anthony Krummery officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City, Ohio, with a full military service by the US Army and The Sidney Veterans' Center Home of American Legion Post 217.

Contributions may be made to the Stiffler family.

Online memories may be made at theadamsfuneralhome.com.