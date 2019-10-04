TROY – William Wayne "Bill" Montgomery, age 74, of Troy, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Dayton VA Medical Center.

He was born Oct. 26, 1944, in Birmingham, Alabama, to the late James and Ruby (Lawrence) Montgomery.

Bill is survived by his children, Isaac Montgomery, of Mason, and Katherine Montgomery, of Troy, as well as four grandchildren, Jack, Grey, Casey and Camren.

Bill was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He received his Bachelor's degree in business from Western Michigan University. He was a member of Sidney Moose Lodge 568, Troy Elks 833, Post 5436 and AmVets Post 88. Bill enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his beloved dog, Daisy. He worked in manufacturing management throughout his life.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. An honor guard service conducted by the Veteran's Memorial Honor Guard of Troy will take place at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

